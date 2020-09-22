Airbus Unveils Concept For World's First Hydrogen Powered Commercial Airliner

Aircraft manufacturer Airbus has revealed 3 new concepts for commercial planes that will be powered by Hydrogen. According to a press release by the company, the aircraft will be the world’s first hydrogen-powered commercial airliner and is expected to enter service by the year 2035. Hydrogen is considered to be a clean fuel and its only emitted by-product is steam.

World's first hydrogen-powered airliner

The concept aircraft that Airbus in visions and plans to manufacture has been named the ‘ZEROe concept’. France as well as other European countries are investing billions into this project so as to reduce the carbon footprint of the airline industry. As per Airbus’s press release the company is still exploring a variety of configurations and different hydrogen technologies that will allow them to create the world’s first zero-emission aircraft.

All three concept designs in the ZEROe project are hydrogen hybrid aircraft. The aircraft will be powered by ‘hydrogen combustion through modified gas-turbine engines. Instead of carrying regular aircraft fuel, the aircraft will use liquid hydrogen as fuel.

