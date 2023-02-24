Alibaba Crosses Earning Estimates In December Quarter As China Eases Grip On Tech Firms

Alibaba Group Holding recorded better-than-expected earnings in the December quarter as Beijing began to soften its zero-Covid regulations after three years of strict enforcement against Big Tech companies and pandemic control measures, according to its most recent financial filing. The group's net income increased to 46.8 billion yuan from 27.7 billion yuan a year earlier. Profit after adjustments increased by 12% to 49.9 billion yuan.

"Progress" to be the tone of Alibaba's development says CEO Yong

“Given the expectation for economic recovery following the lifting of Covid-19 measures and China’s reopening, I have chosen ‘progress’ as a key word internally to set the tone for Alibaba’s development this year,” said Daniel Zhang Yong, chairman and CEO of Alibaba. In Hong Kong on Thursday, Alibaba shares increased 2.4% ahead of the earnings announcement.

Despite concerns about the economy, markets had reacted favourably to signs that Beijing was loosening a two-year campaign that had resulted in multiple fines for digital titans and commercial disruption due to investigations and new regulations. The Hang Seng Tech Index increased by over 60% between the end of October and the beginning of January, but after reaching a peak on January 27, it has decreased by more than 10%.

Top executives from the biggest tech firms in China met with representatives from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, one of the country's primary technology industry regulatory authorities, earlier this February to discuss how to advance the "high-quality development of the internet sector" as Beijing aims to support economic growth.

The economy hasn't fully recovered from the outbreak, though. According to government statistics, retail sales of social consumer products fell 1.8% in China in December to a little over 4 trillion yuan. Their sales decreased 0.2% overall for the entire year to almost 44 trillion yuan.

According to Alibaba, the declining demand for fashion and accessories led to a "mid-single-digit" fall in the gross merchandise volume of physical products sold on its two most important e-commerce platforms, Taobao and Tmall.

Technology and Innovation empowers innovation, says Alibaba top boss

Zhang said subsidies are nothing new in response to recent allegations that the e-commerce sector is about to enter a price war. Yet, Zhang pointed out that no player has ever been able to turn things around by [only] offering price subsidies. “What it really takes is technology innovation, which in turn empowers business model innovation.”

Alibaba is one of many significant tech companies around the world that have cut staff amid economic difficulties. By the end of December, it had a 239,740 overall headcount as opposed to 243,903 three months earlier. At the end of 2021, the corporation had 259,316 employees.

Alibaba's cloud business, one of the firm's key growth sectors as it navigates a difficult economy, saw revenue growth decrease to 3% in the December quarter to reach 20.2 billion yuan, compared to 4% growth in the September quarter.

During the quarter, Alibaba's logistics division Cainiao stood out for the firm, with revenue after inter-segment elimination increasing by 27% from a year earlier, mostly because of an increase in revenue from domestic consumer logistics services. Sales in international trade increased by 18%, primarily due to a sharp increase in orders placed on Trendyol, Alibaba's Turkish e-commerce site.