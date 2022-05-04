Alibaba Loses $26 Billion In Market Value On Rumours Of Jack Ma’s ‘arrest’

Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma's rumoured arrest, which later turned out to be false, has resulted in the company’s shares falling as much as 10% within minutes on Tuesday morning and valuing the firm at $26 billion. The billionaire has hardly been seen in public ever since the Chinese government decided to crack down on big businesses in late 2020.

Amid this, on Tuesday, China's state-run media, Global Times reported that a man with the same surname as Ma (which is a common name in China), was arrested by the officials for alleged national security violations. The arrest took place in China's Hangzhou city, which is where Jack Ma's e-commerce company is based.

Chinese officials arrest 'IT director' Ma for subversive actions

"A man surnamed 'Ma' was under criminal enforcement action, suspected of colluding with outside forces and attempting to subvert the state and split the country,'' the state security bureau in Hangzhou of east China's Zhejiang Province announced on Tuesday, as reported Global Times.

A male department director of an internet company was detained on suspicion of colluding with outside forces and trying to subvert the state and split the country, the state security bureau in Hangzhou, East China’s Zhejiang Province, announced on Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/DnI2chxQ7M — Global Times (@globaltimesnews) May 3, 2022

However, later in the day, the Chinese mouthpiece clarified that the name of the accused contains "three" Chinese characters. The arrested person is identified as the director of the hardware research of a local IT company, was born in 1985, making him at least 20 years younger than Jack Ma. It said that the person was "brainwashed" by outside anti-China forces. "With the incitement of an anti-China figure, Ma created an online anonymous group to play the role of an agent of outside forces, spread rumours and disinformation, and release a so-called independence declaration to split the country and subvert the state," as per the reports of Global Times.

An IT director is under investigation for being involved in subversive activities, said Hangzhou state security bureau Tue. The Global Times confirmed with related department about the man's information & learned that his name has three Chinese characters. https://t.co/djrhhtpkCO https://t.co/ClvafL8zKh — Global Times (@globaltimesnews) May 3, 2022

As soon as the news of Ma's arrest surfaced, investors started selling off Alibaba stock. The company's share price has fallen by 9.4% in early trading in Hong Kong on May 3. After the Chinese mouthpiece issued a clarification, Alibaba's shares recovered most of their losses.

Ma has been largely absent from the eyes of the public since November 2020 as he was hauled in for questioning by regulators for criticising China's state-owned banks. The former English teacher Ma made headlines again in January 2021 as he spoke to a group of teachers via video. The short appearance eased concern about his unusual absence from the limelight.

Image: AP