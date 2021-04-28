Alphabet Sets Record Profits; Revenue Surges 34% In Q1 As Users Stayed Online Amid COVID

Amid the pandemic when millions stayed online, Google parent company Alphabet Inc on April 27 reported its most profitable quarter ever. According to its first-quarter earnings report, Google’s parent company recorded a 34% increase in revenues at $55.3 billion for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021. The company had posted $41.1 billion in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. The company also reported $17.9 billion as net income and operating income surged by 30% to $16.4 billion. Alphabet ended the first quarter with $135 billion in cash and marketable securities.

Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai said, “Over the last year, people have turned to Google Search and many online services to stay informed, connected and entertained. We've continued our focus on delivering trusted services to help people around the world. Our Cloud services are helping businesses, big and small, accelerate their digital transformations”.

According to the report, the company informed that Google Services revenues were $51.2 billion, consisting of Google Search and other advertising revenues of $31.9 billion in the quarter (up 30 per cent). The company also reduced losses in its Cloud vertical in Q1. the firm lost less than a billion dollars - $974M, to be precise - on over $4 billion in revenue. Each prior reported quarter saw over a billion in losses after pulling in under $4B, so those are both improvements.

"We're very pleased with the ongoing momentum in Google Cloud, with revenues of $4.0 billion in the quarter reflecting strength and opportunity in both GCP (Google Cloud Platform) and Workspace," said Ruth Porat, CFO of Google and Alphabet.

Growth attributed to pandemic

The strong growth in Google Workspace revenues was driven by growth in both seats and average revenue per seat. Porat informed that the YouTube advertising revenues of $6 billion, up 49 per cent, was driven by “exceptional performance” in direct response and ongoing strength in brand advertising. He added that network advertising revenues were $6.8 billion, up to 30 per cent, driven by AdMob and Ad Manager.

Moreover, other revenues were $6.5 billion, up to 64 per cent, primarily driven by growth in Play and YouTube non-advertising revenues, followed by hard-ware, which benefitted from the addition of Fitbit revenues. As per the report, Google Services operating income was $19.5 billion, up to 69 per cent. During the earnings call, Google executives attributed some of the growth in search specifically to the pandemic, including information about the coronavirus itself and a big uptick in searches for local businesses.

(Image: AP/Pixabay)

