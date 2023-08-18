Amazon Introduces AI-generated Review Highlights To Counter Fake Reviews

Amazon has introduced a new AI-driven feature aimed at improving the shopping experience for its customers. This feature, currently in testing among select mobile users in the US, offers concise summaries of prevalent themes and sentiments from customer reviews.

These AI-generated highlights assist shoppers in swiftly assessing product suitability based on aggregated feedback.

This summarization tool is designed to provide insights into specific product attributes, such as "ease of use" or "performance." By leveraging artificial intelligence to present these review highlights and encouraging genuine feedback.

Countering fake reviews

The technology relies on Amazon's Community Guidelines to set parameters for its machine learning models. These models analyze multiple data points to identify risks and incorporate expert fraud detection techniques to prevent the propagation of fake reviews. The analysis encompasses factors like account relationships, sign-in activities, review histories, and indicators of unusual behaviour.

David Montague, Vice President of Selling Partner Risk at Amazon, in an Amazon blog post, stated, "Our goal is to ensure that every review in Amazon’s stores is trustworthy and reflects customers’ actual experiences. Amazon welcomes authentic reviews—whether positive or negative—but strictly prohibits fake reviews that intentionally mislead customers."

The company's approach aligns with its 'Rekognition Content Moderation' system, which employs machine learning and human-in-the-loop review to assess harmful images in product reviews. This methodology progressively enhances accuracy and reduces human review efforts and costs.

Amazon integrating AI

Amazon is strategically integrating AI into its offerings, focusing on services that empower developers to create generative AI tools using its AWS cloud infrastructure. The company's collaboration with Meta to launch LLaMa 2 is a testament to its commitment to AI development.

Although specifics about its AI/ML models remain undisclosed, Amazon's CEO, Andy Jassy, acknowledged the significance of generative AI for the company's future. This reflects Amazon's ongoing initiatives to incorporate generative AI across various business units.