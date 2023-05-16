Amazon Layoffs: 2nd Round Of Unemployment Stress, People Lose Jobs Across Verticals

As part of the second round of significant employment cuts that the e-commerce giant announced earlier this year, Amazon has laid off at least 500 employees in India across various verticals. Multiple sources have confirmed that the layoffs are affecting a number of areas, including Amazon Web Services (AWS), human resources, and support activities. Several of the impacted employees, according to sources, are part of the international Amazon teams functioning from India.

While announcing 9,000 job cuts, " the decision was the result of ongoing analysis of priorities and economic uncertainty" stated Mr. Jassy, Amazon CEO. “The overriding tenet of our annual planning this year was to be leaner while doing so in a way that enables us to still invest robustly in the key long-term customer experiences that we believe can meaningfully improve customers’ lives and Amazon as a whole,” he added.

According to sources, Amazon's e-commerce operation in India has seen a halt in growth, underscoring the difficult market circumstances in the nation. Along with Meta and Google, Amazon is one of many well-known tech businesses that are in the process of massive layoffs.

The latest development comes as Amazon’s e-commerce business growth is slowing down in India. Amazon is undergoing a massive layoff after it went on a hiring spree during the Covid19 pandemic. The company’s global workforce swelled to more than 1.6 million by the end of 2021, up from 798,000 in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Amazon's previous layoff

Following the global collapse in tech stocks, the company initially declared that it would fire roughly 18,000 employees. The previously announced layoffs began in November and extended till January. That round totaled more than 18,000 employees, and primarily affected workers in its retail, devices, recruiting and human resources department.

The biggest online retailer in the world spent a significant portion of last year adjusting to a steep halt in e-commerce growth as consumers adopted pre-pandemic behaviours. Late last year, the corporation shut down a number of operations in India, including its wholesale distribution, edtech, and food delivery companies.

As per the report, tens of thousands of individuals have lost their employment in the last 6 months as a result of huge layoffs by international technology firms. Due to weak consumer spending, rising interest rates, and increasing global inflation, businesses like Goldman Sachs, Amazon, Google, Microsoft, Meta, and Twitter recently cut staff or ceased employment.

