Amazon Shares Surge 7% As Tech Giant Unveils 20-for-1 Stock Split, $10BN Buyback Plan

Amazon.com Inc. announced on Wednesday that its board of directors approved a 20-for-1 stock split and a $10 billion buyback plan, sending the company's shares up 7% in extended trade.

The e-commerce giant said this split will give additional shares to investors, giving them 19 shares for every share they hold. According to the announcement made on Wednesday, the split will be reflected in the accounts of shareholders on or about June 3. However, trading on these shares will only begin on June 6. The agreement must be approved by the shareholders.

After the announcement of the stock split came from the company, Amazon's shares surged 7% to 2,990 on the stock market on Wednesday. This is the first stock split for Amazon since 1999. The company's stock split is similar to the one announced by other tech giants such as Alphabet Inc (parent company of Google), Apple Inc, Tesla, and Nvidia. Alphabet Inc. announced a 20-for-1 stock split in the last month.

"This split would give our employees more flexibility in how they manage their equity in Amazon and make the share price more accessible for people looking to invest in the company," an Amazon spokesperson said.

Amazon also authorised a buyback plan of $10 billion, scrapping the previous $5 billion plan, authorised by Amazon's board in 2016, of which $2.12 billion in shares have been repurchased. Amazon's stock, which ended at $2,785.58 on Wednesday, has nearly doubled in value over the last two years, as demand for both its e-commerce and cloud computing businesses soared in the aftermath of the COVID-19 outbreak. The company's market capitalization was around $1.4 trillion as of today after shares fell about 16 per cent during a tech rout this year.

Stock Split

A stock split allows a firm to divide each current share into many new shares without impacting the company's market capitalization or each investor's interest. It brings the price of the share down. Generally, a stock split can be a good sign for both current and prospective shareholders, as it makes the stocks more affordable for potential investors. Existing shareholders are also given the impression that they now have more shares than they did before the company was split.