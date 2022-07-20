Amazon Sues Admins Of Over 10,000 Facebook Groups For Promoting Fake Online Reviews

The e-commerce company Amazon has filed legal cases against more than 10,000 Facebook group administrators for allegedly coordinating fake reviews on the company's marketplace in exchange for cash or free products. The company stated in a press release that these groups have been created to enlist people who are willing to submit biased and deceptive reviews on Amazon's stores in the United States, France, Germany, Spain, Japan, Italy, and the United Kingdom. Amazon claimed that by filing a lawsuit, the company will be able to expose bad actors and get rid of the bogus reviews commissioned by these fraudsters that the computer algorithms have been unable to spot on their own.

“Our teams stop millions of suspicious reviews before they’re ever seen by customers, and this lawsuit goes a step further to uncover perpetrators operating on social media. Proactive legal action targeting bad actors is one of many ways we protect customers by holding bad actors accountable," stated Dharmesh Mehta, Amazon’s vice president of Selling Partner Services, as per the press release. The company further stated that the groups on Facebook are managed by fraudsters that solicit fictitious reviews for a variety of products sold on Amazon.

Meta banned over 5,000 fake-review groups since 2020

According to the release, "Amazon Product Review" is one of the groups mentioned in the lawsuit; the group had more than 43,000 members when Meta removed it early this year. Investigations by Amazon indicated that the group's administrators made an effort to conceal their activity and avoid being discovered by Facebook, in part by removing letters from suspicious phrases. Amazon claimed that since 2020, Facebook's parent company, Meta, has banned more than 5,000 fake-review groups from the social network as a result of complaints filed by the company.

Amazon claims to have stopped over 200 million fake reviews in 2020

Furthermore, Amazon outlined that the company explicitly forbids bogus reviews and employs more than 12,000 people worldwide who are responsible for guarding its stores against fraud and abuse, which includes fake reviews. It stated that a committed crew looks into fake review systems on social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter and routinely informs those firms about the abusive groups. Notably, expert investigators at Amazon use state-of-the-art equipment to identify and remove fraudulent reviews. As a result, the e-commerce company claims to have stopped over 200 million suspected fraudulent reviews in 2020 alone.

Image: Unsplash/Representative