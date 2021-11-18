Amazon To Stop Accepting UK Visa Credit Cards Due To High Fees; Allows Debit Cards

E-commerce giant Amazon has said that it will stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in the United Kingdom owing to a dispute over the fees. The company in a message to the customers on Wednesday has said that they will not be able to use the credit cards from January 19. It has blamed the 'high fees Visa charges for processing credit card transactions.'

However, at the same time, Amazon has stated that shoppers will still be able to use their Visa debit cards and other credit cards including Mastercard and American Express. Moreover, Visa credit cards issued in other countries will still be accepted, the e-commerce giant has informed. Responding to Amazon's decision, Visa expressed its disappointment and alleged that Amazon is threatening to restrict consumer choice in the future. It added that given the long-standing relationship between the two companies, it will work towards a resolution.

"Very disappointed that Amazon is threatening to restrict consumer choice in the future. We have a long-standing relationship with Amazon and we continue to work toward a resolution," Visa said.

However, Amazon in a press statement has remarked that the cost of accepting card payments poses an obstacle. It added that costs should be going down over time with technological advancements.

"The cost of accepting card payments continues to be an obstacle for businesses striving to provide the best prices for customers. These costs should be going down over time with technological advancements, but instead they continue to stay high or even rise. As a result of Visa’s continued high cost of payments, we regret that Amazon.co.uk will no longer accept UK-issued Visa credit cards as of 19 January, 2022. Customers can continue to use all debit cards (including Visa debit cards) and other non-Visa credit cards to shop on Amazon.co.uk.,” it said

The payment company's interchange fees or transactions between the United Kingdom and the European Union were previously limited to 0.3 percent by EU law. However, post-Brexit Visa has hiked the fee to 1.5 per cent.

With inputs from AP

Image: Unsplash