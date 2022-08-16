Apple is ready to resume work from office as the company issued a new notice for its employees. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple has asked employees to join the office by September 5. As a part of the new workplace norm, employees will have to work three days a week from the office, including Tuesdays, Thursdays and one more day that will be decided by teams individually. A notification related to the new work dynamics was sent to employees on Monday.

Apple sends notification for three-days-a-week work from office

Previously, Apple planned to invite employees to work from the office for three days a week, but the days were different and included Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays. It is important to mention that the Cupertino-based tech giant came up with the three-days week policy back in June 2021, when it first tried to get back employees to offices.

However, due to subsequent waves of the COVID pandemic, that did not work out. Since then, Apple employees have been working on a two-day-a-week paradigm. The new policy related to the number of days will be first implemented in Silicon Valley and then in the other offices.

The new policy comes after the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention relaxed its pandemic recommendations and protocols last week. However, the cases in Santa Clara Country, where the company has some of its main offices, are higher than what they were before the Omicron wave hit.

Nevertheless, Apple is preparing to launch the iPhone 14 next month and it might need a higher workforce to successfully release the device. Although the launch timeline is not confirmed yet, Apple is expected to take the curtains off on 13 September 2022. Since we are less than a month away from the anticipated reveal, Apple could be sending invites anytime.

In related news, Apple iPhone 14 lineup is experiencing some quality issues. To get things back on track, the company would have to transfer orders between suppliers as it is preparing for the iPhone 14 launch. In totality, three different components of the upcoming iPhone 14 series appear to have problems - the display panel for the iPhone 14 Max model, the LPDDR5 RAM for the iPhone 14 Pro model and the iPhone 14 rear camera lens.