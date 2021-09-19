Apple CEO Attempts To Quell Workers' Unrest Over 'toxic' Culture Of Secrecy

Condemning the ‘secretive’ company culture which they labelled as ‘highly toxic’, Apple employees this week have led a protest against the Silicon Valley software and tech giant, citing workplace verbal abuse, sexual harassment, retaliation, and discrimination. Apple on September 18 witnessed an unforeseen ‘workers’ unrest’ and employee activism in Cupertino as more than 500 former and current employees visibly took a stance against the deteriorating workplace conditions, unhealthy work culture, issues of unequal pay, retaliation, and discrimination in the hands of employees at rank, according to several reports.

Apple Cheif Executive Officer Tim Cook on Friday appeared at the protesting workers’ meeting where he took two questions and attempted to quell the unrest, New York Times reported, despite that several employees expressed their concerns, stressing that they were highly disappointed. The US-based newspaper claims to have obtained the recordings of the internal meeting as it reports that the workers were disappointed for their CEO dismissing the unrest and barely listening to their grievances.

Cook answered queries related to “pay equity and Apple's approach to the Texas law preventing people from getting abortions after six weeks of pregnancy," reports NYTimes, adding that Apple's head of HR, Deirdre O’Brien, stated that the company routinely delves into the matters related to payouts and later strives to work on them.

Apple defends company culture as 'all-inclusive'

Tim reportedly told his employees that Apple was “working to see” if it can mount legal challenges against Texas anti-abortion laws. The State enacted the legislation, proposed in May, as Gov Greg Abbott signed the bill that prohibiting abortions as early as six weeks into law. He also made it harder for the regulation to be challenged in court. Apple employees were now reportedly also challenging the first-of-its-kind legal provision banning abortions. While some workers may have been impressed by Cook's answers, as per activist employee, Janneke Parrish’s statement to the newspaper, many others were left disgruntled. However, in defence of CEO Tim Cook’s behaviour, Apple issued a response statement to American daily saying that the firm has always been “deeply committed” to creating an all-inclusive workplace, adding that it has taken the employees' concerns “seriously.”

(Image: AP)