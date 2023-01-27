Apple CEO Tim Cook To Get 40% Pay Cut In 2023 Amid Shareholders' Criticism

Apple Inc. has announced a whittling down of Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook’s pay by over 40 per cent to $49 million. The iPhone maker underlined the investor guidelines and Cook’s request to slash his pay package.

The firm stated in a regulatory filing on Thursday that the modifications include raising the percentage of stock units issued to Cook and linked to Apple's performance from 50% to 75% in 2023 and in the future. The $49 million pay includes a $40 million equity award value, down from $75 million in 2022, as well as the same $3 million base salary, $6 million bonus, and equity award value as in 2022.

Media sources citing the company's securities filings state that Cook received $99.4 million in remuneration for the fiscal year 2022 that ended in September, which is a small increase from the $98.7 million he received the year before. Apple stated in the filing that the CEO's latest pay was determined by balanced shareholder feedback, Apple's extraordinary performance, and Cook's proposal.

Apple has come under fire for Cook's prior compensation package from organisations like Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS), but a majority of shareholders approved it last year. Leading advisory firm ISS expressed displeasure with Cook's stock continuing to vest post-retirement and the fact that only half of the rewards were based on performance indicators like the company's share price.

Timothy (Tim) Donald Cook had been the CEO of Apple Inc. since 2011. Prior to joining the company, Cook worked as its co-founder Steve Jobs' chief operations officer.

Cook became a senior vice president for global operations when he joined Apple in March 1998. Later, he was promoted to executive vice president for global sales and operations. Prior to Jobs' passing in October of that year, on August 24, 2011, he was appointed CEO. He has fought for the political reformation of domestic and international surveillance, cybersecurity, American manufacturing, and environmental preservation during his time as the company's chief executive.

Reportedly, Cook doubled Apple's revenue and profit from 2011 to 2020 when he took over the business, increasing its market value from $348 billion to $1.9 trillion.