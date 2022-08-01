Apple extends its App Store ad program, to show ads at two new slots

The Cupertino-based tech giant Apple is adding new ad slots to its App Store. According to a report by 9To5Mac report, Apple is expanding its business by adding more advertisement slots to its online app store. As of now, the App Store shows ads on the main 'Search' tab and the results. However, the new slots will appear on the 'Today'page and on the individual app page. The ads on the 'Today' page will be shown under the 'You Might Also Like' section.

Apple to show more ads in the App Store

Although the rest of the page layout will remain the same, the ads will occupy labelled space. It is important to note that the 'Today' page is the first page users see when they open the App Store and hence, the ads placed here should be successful for both developers and Apple. Talking about the second advertising slot, it will come direcntly to the product pages in a way that app developers will be able to place ads for other apps on the page.

"Apple Search Ads provides opportunities for developers of all sizes to grow their business. Like our other advertising offerings, these new ad placements are built upon the same foundation—they will only contain content from apps’ approved App Store product pages, and will adhere to the same rigorous privacy standards" says Apple in an open statement. However, Apple also allows users to deactivate personalized ads.

Apple India store in Mumbai is scheduled to open next year

It is important to highlight that we are talking about Apple's first retail store in India. The company has retail stores in as many as 25 countries around the world. Further, the store that is about to open in Mumbai is going to measure 22,000 square feet (via The Economic Times). Enthusiasts are excited about the store opening as Apple is known for running iconic stores across the world, both in terms of design and service.