Apple IPhone 15 Variants To Have Enhanced Battery Life: Report

Apple's flagship phone iPhone's latest version iPhone 15 is expected to feature an enhanced battery life according to media reports. The battery in the new iPhone 15 is supposed to have an increased capacity of 15 per cent.

The reports cited an unconfirmed source and revealed that the base model of the iPhone 15 could feature a 15 per cent increase in battery life, whereas the other variants like iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max could expect an enhanced battery life of 12 per cent, 12 per cent and 11 per cent respectively.

It is believed that the rumours about the battery life came out of China from the Foxconn plant, as per media reports. The authenticity of the information is yet to be confirmed as the initial source of information may not be completely reliable.

Battery specifications also reveal the capacity apart from the performance boost which includes iPhone 15 with a 3,877 mAh battery, the iPhone 15 Plus with 4,912 mAh, the iPhone 15 Pro with 3,650 mAh, and the iPhone 15 Pro with 4,852 mAh.

Gadget experts suggest that when it comes to the battery packs in the iPhone lineup, it has not seen much innovation apart from routine software developments and therefore any update to the battery life cycle will be an opportunity for Apple.

Experts further reveal that the pricing is not going to be much impacted. At present, Apple has not specifically announced any update on the rumours.

Technically, it is the first time that any Apple device is supposed to get a battery capacity nearing 5,000 mAh.

The new phone is likely to have a screen size ranging between 6.1 and 6.7 inches.

Other proposed specifications include Qualcomm modern chips and periscope lens technologies in cameras for enhanced zoom capabilities.