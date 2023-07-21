Apple IPhone15 Launch Now Only In October

The iPhone 15 launch could be delayed by a couple of weeks, Wamsi Mohan, a Global Research Analyst for Bank of America stated. Reports from the Barron's financial news site reveal that the device which was supposed to be released in September will now be released in the month of October. Apple generally releases iPhones in the month of September and this delay could be bad news for its flagship phone enthusiasts.

Production problems

Apple at present is facing a manufacturing problem with its iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max. Media reports also reveal that the company's suppliers are using a new manufacturing process with the aim of narrowing the size of the bezel around the display. This will result in high-end iPhone 15 models getting bigger screens.

In recent news, analyst Kuo also predicted that Apple will be testing the possibility of using 3D printing for mechanical products. The problems cited include iPhone 15 Pro Max, which is going to face a significant shortage as compared to the iPhone 15 Pro.

Even though a launch delay has been very unlikely with the iPhones, there have been exceptions in the past with the iPhone 14 Plus being the recent example. As a result, the company has started stocking up on smartphone displays to meet consumer demand and thereby aims at avoiding shortages.

The delay, which mainly comes out of global supply constraints, was there in 2020 when the launch got pushed to a few weeks ahead, although past incidents reveal that even if there is a delay, it will not be that long.

In recent news, Apple supplier Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) delayed the production of 4nm chips at Arizona Factory, The Wall Street Journal reported. The reason for the delay is worker shortages as cited by the report. TSMC at present finds it difficult to hire people with expertise in building semiconductors and the company would be forced to bring technicians from Taiwan, which would delay production of the first 4nm chips until 2025.

Expected features of iPhone 15

The new iPhone 15 is expected to feature a screen size between 6.1 and 6.7 inches with Qualcomm modern chips and periscope lens technologies in cameras. The phone will also feature an enhanced battery life with an increased capacity of 15 per cent. Technically, it is the first time that any Apple device is supposed to get a battery capacity nearing 5,000 mAh.

The phone will also feature a USB-C port with a base storage variant of 256 GB. Experts further reveal that the pricing is not going to be much impacted. At present, Apple has not specifically announced any updates on the rumours.