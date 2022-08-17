Apple Laid-off 100 Contract-based Recruiters Due To Slowdown In Hiring Trends: Report

Amid the growing recession fears in the US, Apple Inc. has laid off numbers of its contract-based recruiters as a part of its hiring and spending measures as the labour market seeing broad indications of cracks.

According to the Bloomberg report, the tech giant has laid off about 100 contract recruiters in the past week making the world's most valuable company join the spree of other tech companies who have either let go employees or have frozen the hiring process as their cost-cutting measures amid reports of growing recession fear in the US.

Notably, Tim Cook-led Apple took the decision in order to put check on the hiring and spending, according to the report. Furthermore, the workers who were laid off were informed that the cuts were made due to changes in the firm's present business requirements. In addition to this, laid-off workers were also told that they would be receiving pay and medical benefits for two weeks, Bloomberg reported.

As per Bloomberg, the sacked contract recruiters were responsible for hiring new employees for the firm. However, the tech giant has retained its full-time employees and also not all of its contractor workers were fired. Earlier, in Apple's earning conference call, Chief Executive Officer of the firm Tim Cook said that the company's expenditure would be more "deliberate".

It is pertinent to mention that several tech giants including Elon Musk's Tesla Inc., Jeff Bezos's Amazon, mark Zuckerberg's Meta Platform Inc. and Microsoft have also laid off their workers recently. Notably, the raging inflation, rising interest rates along with the recent data from the US government showing economic contraction for the second quarter in a row are adding up to the fears of a recession in the country, making the firms lay off their employees and taking more deliberate actions in their spendings.