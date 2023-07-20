Apple Tests Its Own AI Chatbot, Release Likely To Be Next Year: Report

As the race for the Generatie AI niche and their products escalate, tech giant Apple is currently working on its own AI tool that could challenge the rivals in the market, Bloomberg reported. As per the reports, the engineers at Apple Inc have named the toolset AppleGPT, which will be called Ajax.

What could a potential rival from Apple do?

Reports reveal that there are multiple teams from the company at present involved in the project. A team is also given the responsibility to address potential privacy concerns, a move which can be seen as ensuring multi-level protection on the company's end, as other prominent tech giants involved in the creation of Generative AI-based tools battle lawsuits in various parts of the world.

At present, there is no official confirmation from the company about what it plans to do in terms of operations. In addition to this, there are no details of a possible launch and platform where it would be made available. However, an official announcement and more details can be expected by next year as cited by Bloomberg. The company which has its earnings call next month could share some details about Ajax.

The company which produces flagship phones, watches and laptops has been eyeing the generative AI space closely but has always remained silent on its possible operations. This was also one of the reasons why the operations in the particular AI niche are led by John Giannandrea and Apple's senior vice president, of software engineering, Craig Federighi. These experts were also involved with the operations of Siri and machine learning in the company.

Escalating competitions

It is certainly evident that the generative AI niche has gained good momentum in a very short time. This has forced every company to even join the race and create a substantial product for the consumers who demand more efficiency.

Meta and Microsoft released Llama 2, an AI chatbot intended for commercial use, on Wednesday. In addition to this, proposed plans by Google's Subsidiary DeepMind to introduce 'Gemini' that could outsmart the operations of ChatGPT are also expected to be rolled out soon.

Amid the rising competition, there are other issues like the FTC conducting an investigation on Sam Altman's OpenAI for misuse of information. Other companies working in the AI niche are also on the radar for misuse of data to train AI models.

Meanwhile, recent reports have also emphasised the decreasing popularity of AI models, their reduced user base, and their inability to perform complex tasks. Apple's foray into the space after a long time when so many companies have created a dominant phase will also include challenges to work on.