Apple To Launch Vision Pro Headsets In Select US Markets By Early Next Year

Tech Giant Apple is planning for a retail launch of the newly announced Vision Pro headset with appointments in the select US markets by early next year, news agency Bloomberg reported. The announcement at present has been based on the niche and complex nature of the mixed reality headset.

The headset which was launched in June is one of the most significant products from the tech giant priced at almost $3,500. Apple has also assured that the cheaper model and second-generation Pro version is expected to be released by 2026.

Which countries can buy the Apple Vision Pro?

The device is expected to be sold in almost 270 locations in the US which would start with the city of New York and Los Angeles before a complete nationwide rollout, stated media reports.

For the purchase, customers are expected to have appointments as the company is expected to direct the in-store buyers for making appointments to purchase the Vision Pro. This move is also aimed at ensuring the customers that they would get the products within the stipulated time. This strategy was also used by the company during the sale of its Apple watch in 2015.

Tim Cook with the company's Vision Pro headsets | Image Credit: AP

Reports also suggest that the retail launch will be Apple's most complex debut till date that will have to pass through issues related to logistics, training the salespeople on the usage and also helping the customers with safe and easy usage.

In addition to this, Apple also plans to designate special areas in the proposed store that will feature demo units with seating arrangements. While the US launch is expected to be earlier this year, other countries can only expect a rollout by the end of 2024.

At present, Apple is discussing the possibilities of the UK and Canada as two of its first international Market which will be later followed by Asia and Europe. Plans also include localising the device for France, Germany, Australia, China, Hongkong, Japan and Korea.

Why is the delay?

Ahead of the launch, the company planned for the manufacturing of almost 1 million devices. Later just before the launch, Apple planned to cut the number to 9,00,000. Meanwhile, reports also stated that the company has further planned to cut the production by half citing its complex manufacturing process as the device features a 4K micro-OLED display with curved internal electronics and multiple chips.

In addition to the delay in manufacturing, other major factors include the production of headbands and light seals which vary differently for consumers in terms of size and must be made available to the retail stores as well.