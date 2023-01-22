As Layoffs Continue In Huge Numbers, Here’s How Big Tech CEOs Reasoned It Out

Given the bearish economic outlook for 2023 coupled with an impending recession in the US, the technology behemoths have cut jobs on a massive scale. Google parent Alphabet recently announced the company is laying off almost six per cent of its workforce, which amounts to over 12,000 jobs; Amazon laid off 18,000 employees, Meta in 2022, announced the social media giant will lay off 11,000 of its employees; Microsoft also announced earlier this month of cutting about 10,000 jobs.

The companies have justified the action on various grounds with Google attributing it to ‘difficult economic cycles’, Amazon said the company needs to find ways for doing more for the customers at a lower cost. Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg said he wrongly estimated the continued surge in e-commerce post the pandemic, while Microsoft’s Satya Nadella said companies are now exercising caution and attempting to do more with less.

Reason for layoffs: What big tech CEOs said

Microsoft CEO Nadella in a company blog post while listing out measures to rationalise costs by making changes in the hardware portfolio, and consolidating office space leases said, “As we saw customers accelerate their digital spend during the pandemic, we’re now seeing them optimize their digital spend to do more with less. We’re also seeing organisations in every industry and geography exercise caution as some parts of the world are in a recession and other parts are anticipating one. At the same time, the next major wave of computing is being born with advances in AI, as we’re turning the world’s most advanced models into a new computing platform.”

Meta CEO Zuckerberg giving a combination of reasons for the layoffs stated, “Not only has online commerce returned to prior trends, but the macroeconomic downturn, increased competition, and ads signal loss have caused our revenue to be much lower than I’d expected. I got this wrong, and I take responsibility for that.” He said layoffs were the last resort for the company and are a part of a larger cultural shift in the company’s operation, further adding the hiring freeze will continue along with the continuous review of the infrastructure spends.

‘Difficult economic cycles’

The economic cycle has taken a different turn in the current times compared to when Google hired employees expecting a surge in demand however what happened was otherwise. Google CEO Sundar Pichai said in a blog post, the company witnessed “dramatic growth” in the past couple of years and projecting growth further, hired aggressively for a "different economic” reality however the times have not been as were expected.

Amazon reasoned the company’s layoffs to the “Invent and Simplify” leadership principle. CEO Andy Jassy said, “We sometimes overlook the importance of the critical invention, problem-solving, and simplification that go into figuring out what matters most to customers (and the business), adjusting where we spend our resources and time, and finding a way to do more for customers at a lower cost (passing on savings to customers in the process). Both of these types of Invent and Simplify really matter.”