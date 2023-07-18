Asian Bonds Record Foreign Inflows For Fourth Straight Month

Asian bonds recorded net foreign inflows for a fourth straight month in June, supported by expectations of less aggressive monetary tightening measures from the US Federal Reserve and easing local inflationary pressures.

Foreigners purchased a net $4.24 billion worth of bonds in India, Indonesia, Malaysia, South Korea and Thailand, data from regulatory authorities and bond market associations showed. However, it was lower than May's about $10.1 billion net inflows.

South Korean bonds received $1.56 billion, the most among Asian peers, while Indian bonds drew $1.1 billion.

Foreigners purchased about $1.2 billion worth of Indonesian bonds and $1.1 billion of Malaysian bonds. However, they sold about $757 million worth of Thai debt.

Controlled inflation

The Fed kept interest rates steady last month after 10 consecutive hikes, said Murray Collis, chief investment officer for Asia fixed income at Manulife Investment Management.

"Asian central banks are in a relatively good position to hold monetary policy steady or even move to an accommodative stance in the coming quarters," he said.

"Within the Asian fixed-income markets, we see opportunities, particularly in the short-dated Asian investment grade bonds which currently offer compelling valuations," he added.