Bank Of America Profit Beats Estimates On Account Of Interest And Investment Banking

Bank of America beat Wall Street estimates for second-quarter profit on Tuesday as it earned more from customers' loan payments, while its investment banking business and trading fared better than expected.

The bank reported a 7 per cent rise in investment banking fees to $1.2 billion, driven by higher interest payments and leasing revenue, the company said. It also benefited from not booking mark-to-market losses on leveraged finance positions.

"We continue to see a healthy US economy that is growing at a slower pace, with a resilient job market," CEO Brian Moynihan said in a statement, echoing comments from his peers.

Profit reported by Bank

The bank reported a profit of 88 cents per share in the second quarter, beating analysts' average expectations of 84 cents, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net income applicable to common shareholders rose to $7.10 billion, or 88 cents per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, compared with $5.93 billion, or 73 cents per diluted share, a year earlier, the second-largest US bank reported on Tuesday.

BofA Shares were down 0.5 per cent. The lender, alongside rivals JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo, earned a windfall from charging clients higher interest rates as the Federal Reserve raised borrowing costs to rein in stubborn inflation.

Global mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activity fell 36 per cent year-on-year in the second quarter, but there has been optimism that the stock market's recovery will restore confidence in dealmaking.

JPMorgan Chase's chief financial officer, Jeremy Barnum, highlighted "green shoots" in trading and investment banking in the bank's earnings last week, but said it was too early to call a trend.

In a surprise bright spot, the bank's sales and trading revenue outperformed expectations to post a 3 per cent increase in revenue to $4.3 billion, including net debit valuation adjustment (DVA) losses of $102 million.

Different revenue sources

Revenue from the fixed-income currencies and commodities (FICC) business rose 7 per cent to $2.7 billion from a year earlier. The financial health of consumers underpins BofA's consumer banking unit, whose revenue rose 15 per cent to $10.5 billion.

However, banks are grappling with stress in their commercial real estate lending businesses, particularly office loan portfolios, which are taking a hit from higher financing costs and a permanent shift towards remote work.

To account for a gloomy backdrop, provision for credit losses rose $602 million to $1.1 billion in the quarter.

Deposits at US banks have become a focus for analysts and investors in recent months after regional bank failures in March prompted the biggest bout of banking turmoil since the 2008 financial crisis.

Average deposit balances fell $18 billion, or 1 per cent, from the prior quarter to $1.9 trillion. Revenue, net of interest expense, increased 11 per cent to $25.2 billion in the quarter.

BofA's CFO said the bank recorded $276 million for litigation expenses, which was pushed higher in the quarter because of recent consumer fines.

Bank of America last week agreed to pay $250 million in fines and compensation to settle claims the bank systematically double-charged customers fees, withheld promised credit card perks, and opened accounts without customer authorisation.