Bankman-Fried Is Back In Jail; Accused Of Discrediting Key Witnesses

Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried's bail has been revoked by a federal judge after he allegedly leaked information to New York Times reporters in an attempt to intimidate witnesses.

The decision, made during an August 11 hearing in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, will likely result in Bankman-Fried being held in custody through the duration of his two trials for fraud related to his activities at FTX.

SBF’s interviews can intimidate Caroline Ellison

Judge Lewis Kaplan reportedly stated that Bankman-Fried's interviews with the media outlet were an attempt to "hurt and frighten" Caroline Ellison, his ex-colleague and former CEO of Alameda Research. Bankman-Fried's bail, which had kept him free since his arraignment in December 2022, was revoked due to his alleged actions.

Assistant US Attorney Danielle Sassoon presented evidence of Bankman-Fried's violations of previous bail conditions, including messages sent via the Signal app and the use of a virtual private network.

SBF to be remanded to custody

The attorney also mentioned that Bankman-Fried had released information to reporters aimed at intimidating Ellison. Sassoon suggested options for detention, including confinement at the Putnam County Correctional Facility or home detention with restrictions on Google Drive usage.

Judge Kaplan concluded that there was probable cause to believe Bankman-Fried had attempted to tamper with witnesses, leading to his decision to revoke bail. Sassoon argued that Bankman-Fried's behaviour suggested interference with the trial's integrity.

Bankman-Fried's attorney, Mark Cohen, expressed the intention to appeal the ruling, but the judge denied the motion and ordered Bankman-Fried to be remanded to custody, potentially at the Putnam County Correctional Facility.

Who is SBF?

Sam Bankman-Fried, also known as ‘SBF,’ faces 12 criminal charges across two trials scheduled for October 2023 and March 2024. He is accused of financial fraud, money laundering and a conspiracy to commit campaign finance violations which led to the fall of the FTX crypto exchange.

While a campaign finance violation charge will be dropped due to an extradition agreement, prosecutors will consider the alleged scheme as part of a wire fraud charge. The case highlights the legal complexities faced by individuals in the cryptocurrency industry and the implications of their actions on their legal standing.

