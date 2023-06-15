Beyoncé Blamed For Shoot Up In Swedish Inflation

Swedish Authorities have blamed popular American singer Beyoncé for the rising inflation in the country according to media reports. The claim is one of the unique and different statements given by a concerned government about the rising inflation in the country. At a time when geopolitical issues, recession and the Russia-Ukraine war emerges as the major reasons for a financial huddle to development, allegation on Beyoncé is a bit different.

Last month the Swedish inflation fell below 10 per cent, but the recent world tour of the singer which started in Sweden is alleged to be the main reason.

According to a statement from Statistics Sweden, a Swedish Government Agency, a decrease in electricity and food prices contributed to the lower inflation rate in May, while at the same time, the costs of certain goods and services rose. For instance hotel and restaurant visits, recreational services, and clothing.

“Beyoncé’s start of her world tour in Sweden seems to have coloured May inflation, how much is uncertain,” said Michael Grahn, chief economist for Sweden at Danske Bank in a social media post.

"Her much-hyped concert in May probably accounted for 0.2 of the 0.3 percentage points added to inflation by hotels and restaurant prices," Grahn adds.

"The effect was “very rare” and he expected the situation to return to normal in June," Grahn told Wall Street Journal.

However, one economist told the Financial Times that Sweden could experience a similar inflation bump when Bruce Springsteen plays three nights of concerts in Gothenburg in June.

According to multiple media reports, around 40,000 fans of the popular singer arrived at the capital city of Stockholm in May to catch the two live concerts of the popular singer. It was reported that several fans had travelled from overseas to see the shows, taking advantage of the weak Swedish currency and lower ticket prices. This was the also Beyoncé's first solo world tour in the last seven years.

The financial situation in Sweden has not been very stable, inflation peaked in December at 12.3 per cent and has remained the same till February. The Central Bank in Sweden has also repeatedly hiked its rates to control inflation.