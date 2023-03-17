Big Boost To Bilateral Trade As RBI Allows 18 Countries To Buy-sell In National Currency

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has sanctioned the use of national currencies of Tanzania and India for the settlement of bilateral commerce. This move by the central bank is expected to reduce the cost of transaction and enhance the efficiency of cross-border trade. This is likely to have an impact on the trade between the two countries.

The Indian High Commissioner to Tanzania Binaya Pradhan, is “confident” that the decision will be advantageous to the business fraternity.

“Good news for India-Tanzania Trade; Rupee & Tanzanian Shiling(Tsh) can now be used for settlement of bilateral trade; Reserve Bank of India has allowed such mechanism; business community from both sides should make best use of it,” Pradhan tweeted.

How does the mechanism work?

As part of this process, authorised Indian banks would open Special Rupee Vostro Accounts (SRVAs) of correspondent banks of Tanzania. In order to open Special Rupee Vostro Accounts in India, Tanzanian banks will need to contact authorised Indian banks, who will then submit the specifics of the arrangement to RBI for approval, said the official release from the High Commission of India.

The RBI has given Bank of Baroda the go-ahead to open SRVAs for its foreign branches and subsidiaries located in several nations, including Tanzania.

This arrangement is now applicable to 18 countries which are: Tanzania, Kenya, Uganda, Botswana, Fiji, Germany, Guyana, Israel, Malaysia, Mauritius, Myanmar, New Zealand, Oman, Russia, Seychelles, Singapore, Sri Lanka and the United Kingdom, the official statement said.

Indian importers will pay for the supply of products or services from the international seller or supplier in INR, which will be credited into the Special Vostro account of the correspondent bank of the partner country. The remaining balances in the designated Special Vostro account of the correspondent bank of the partner nation may be used to pay Indian exporters their export revenues in INR.

Indian High Commission in Tanzania to host Stakeholders Consultation Meeting

On March 24, 2023, the Indian High Commission in Tanzania will host a Stakeholders Consultation Meeting where details about the bilateral trade mechanism using local currency and its benefits would be discussed.

This shift towards using local currencies for bilateral trade settlement is consistent with the RBI's goal of increasing the use of domestic currencies in cross-border transactions, which is projected to lessen dependence on foreign currencies, particularly the US dollar.