Bill Gates & Melinda Come Together For Their Foundation's Event, A Year After Divorce

Bill Gates and his former wife Melinda French Gates reunited at an event for their charitable foundation in New York. The duo, who finalized their divorce in August 2021, attended Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation's 2022 Goalkeepers event, which took place in person after two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

They also posed alongside the honorees, which included people from different spheres of work like a climate change activist, a journalist, a nonprofit organizer as well as the president of the European Commission. Bill Gates and Melinda announced in May 2021 that they're dissolving their marriage after 27 years.

In a conversation with Bloomberg TV, Melinda also spoke about the working dynamic with her ex-husband, stating that they're 'completely committed' to running their institution effectively. "We met for the first time with our board of trustees last week in person. What I think they would all tell you is that Bill and Melinda remain completely committed to this institution and to working effectively together. And that’s what we’re doing today," she said.

The duo, who married on January 1994, share three children together - daughter Jennifer, son Rory, and daughter Phoebe. In a May 2022 interview with Britain's The Times, Bill opened up about their separation, mentioning he has no bitter feelings towards Melinda and would rather have her as a partner in the future.

"I feel lucky that I get to work with her... We have the annual employee meeting at the Foundation and the Giving Pledge and the annual meeting in June that she and I host together," the Microsoft founder added.

Melinda and Bill have also come together for their daughter Jennifer Gates' wedding to Olympic athlete Nayel Nassar last October.

(IMAGE: AP)