Bill Gates Opens Up About Choosing Melinda Again After Divorce; 'it Was A Great Marriage'

Despite their differences and even after parting ways, Microsoft founder Bill Gates reflected on his thoughts about his failed marriage and divorce with his ex-wife Melinda. During his recent interaction with London's Sunday Times, Bill revealed having no regrets after ending his 27-year marriage and even shared how he would love to get married again to Melinda. For the unversed, the ex-couple had announced their separation last year in a joint statement where they mentioned that they no longer see themselves growing together as a couple.

Now even though the two have mutually parted ways, it seems that Bill would still want to get married to Melinda in the future if given a chance. During his recent interview, the billionaire opened up about having no bitter feelings towards ex-wife Melinda or the concert of marriage.

Bill Gates on choosing ex-wife Melinda again despite the separation

Elaborating upon the same, he told the leading International daily that every marriage as the kids leave the house will go through a transition. According to him, his marriage sadly went through this transition called divorce. Looking at his viewpoint, Bill Gates recalled that it was a great marriage and he would not have changed it. He also added that in near future, he would never want to marry someone except Melinda again.

Gates also mentioned that he recommends marriage. The ex-couple dated for seven years before they tied the knot in 1994. The ex-couple also shares three children: daughter Jennifer, 26, son Rory, 22, and daughter Phoebe, 19. While Bill and Melinda parted ways last year, the former partners continue their working relationship as they jointly handle the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

The Microsoft founder also shed light on their working relationship describing it as "complex and close." Towards the end of his conversation, Bill further stated that he is happy that they get to work together despite their separation in personal life. Coming to terms with their separation, Bill revealed that the two are still healing from it.

Meanwhile, earlier, Melinda had also opened up about the divorce during an interview with CBS This Morning in March this year. During the interaction, she discussed her ex-husband Bill Gates' affair with a Microsoft employee, which was confirmed by a spokesperson for the Microsoft co-founder in May 2021. She stated that she believes in forgiveness and she believed they would work through some of it but it just got to the point where she knew it wasn't healthy and she couldn't trust what they had. Melinda added that she never believed she would get divorced, but their relationship had deteriorated.

