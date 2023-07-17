Bitcoin Below $30,500, Investors Working To Maintain Price Above $30,000, Say Experts

The crypto market has traded sideways in the last 24 hours. The global crypto market capitalisation remained above $1.25 trillion over the weekend. Hinting towards a subtle correction in the market and investor sentiment, the crypto fear and greed index is down 3 points from yesterday. The index has re-entered the neutral zone with the current score of 54/100.

"Bitcoin is back to trading around pre-Ripple ruling levels around $30,000. The SEC is likely to now review Blackrock’s spot BTC ETF application seriously as the regulator adds it to the official docket. We may see a positive price action in BTC’s performance if the application is approved," Parth Chaturvedi, Investments Lead, CoinSwitch Ventures told Republic.

"In recent weeks, bullish investors have been diligently working to maintain Bitcoin's price above $30,000 to prevent a decline. To achieve this goal, the bulls must act promptly and make consistent efforts to sustain the price above $31,000," Edul Patel, CEO, Mudrex told Republic.

Prices listed were last checked at 10:00 am today according to Investing.com

Bitcoin (BTC)

Bitcoin witnessed a surge in the previous week after a favourable federal court ruling in favour of Ripple and is presently in a consolidation phase at the level of $30,300.

Ethereum (ETH)

ETH dipped below the $2,000 mark before the weekend's start and has been trading around sub $1.9000 levels ever since. Ethereum is currently trading above $1,900, and it trades sideways within the narrow range of $1,900 to $1,950, according to experts.

Dogecoin (DOGE)

Dogecoin gained almost 9 per cent in the last seven days to $0.070150 in the last 24 hours. It has lost 1 per cent in the last 24 hours with the market cap decreasing to $9.86 billion.

Litecoin (LTC)

Litecoin has lost 1.8 per cent in the last 24 hours with the market cap decreasing to $6085 billion.

Solana (SOL)

Solana gained a 32 per cent surge in the last seven days with a market cap of $11.24 billion.

Ripple (XRP)

Ripple's value has gained 60 per cent in the last seven days and is still the fourth largest crypto with a market cap of $39.47 billion.