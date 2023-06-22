Bitcoin Crosses $30,000 For First Time Since April; Here's What's Driving The Upmove

Bitcoin rose for the third session in a row on Wednesday. The price of Bitcoin surged 5.14 per cent and reclaimed its $30,000 mark after a long time. The world’s leading cryptocurrency closed at $30,280.99. The surge in Bitcoin came after media reports suggested BlackRock's plan to create a Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) even as the sector faces US regulatory scrutiny.

BlackRock, the world's biggest asset manager, filed last week for the exchange which would allow investors to get stakes in the asset class. The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday that EDX Markets, a crypto exchange backed by Citadel Securities, Fidelity and Schwab had started operations.

Meanwhile, US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said that the United States central bank should play a 'robust federal role' in monitoring stablecoins. Powell further added that cryptos like Bitcoin have 'staying power.'

“We do see payments stablecoins as a form of money, and in all advanced economies, the ultimate source of credibility in money is the central bank. We believe that it would be appropriate to have quite a robust federal role in what happens in stable coins going forward,” Powell told the media.

Comments made by the central banker of the world’s biggest economy boosted investor confidence towards cryptocurrency and sparked a sharp rally in Bitcoin, which had been languishing for the past couple of months.

"Market confidence has been on the rise as BlackRock has successfully attained over 500 ETF applications, with only one denial. This has started institutional entry into the BTC ETFs by major financial institutions like WisdomTree and Invesco; Fidelity is rumoured to join the bandwagon," Parth Chaturvedi, Investment Lead, CoinSwitch Ventures told Republic.

"It's noteworthy that BTC has reached its highest point since April 2023, marking a significant turnaround after a period of decline. The month-to-date gains for BTC stand at over 10 per cent, while its year-to-date gains are an impressive 80 per cent," Alankar Saxena, CTO, Mudrex told Republic.

The price of Bitcoin has surged almost 20 per cent in the last seven days with the market cap increasing to $587.02 billion. Powell's statement came at a time after the UK Parliament's Upper House passed the Financial Services and Markets Bill (FSMB), which aims to regulate stablecoins and crypto assets, besides supervising crypto promotions.

The Crypto market has been a source of concern for major economies and considering it as a legal tender was out of the question for some time. Powell's statement could mark a major change in the crypto market and could force other countries to think about the prospects of crypto.

El Salvador was the first country to consider crypto as a legal tender, followed by the Central African Republic in the year 2022. The global crypto market capitalisation has risen 5.1 per cent in the last 24 hours, crossing the $1.2 trillion mark.