Bitcoin Crosses $31,000, Solana Gains The Most With 17% In Last 24 Hours

Crypto markets have traded sideways in the last 24 hours, even amidst rekindled inflationary concerns and proposed Fed rate hikes according to experts. The global crypto market capitalisation, up 1.5 per cent, continues to remain above $1.2 trillion. The crypto fear and greed index has jumped 2 points to re-enter the greed zone with a score of 56/100.

"All of the top 10 cryptos by market capitalisation seem to be trading in the green. Rumours around Fidelity joining the BTC ETF bandwagon have been confirmed as it has refiled its paperwork for its Wise Origin Bitcoin Trust, a spot bitcoin ETF. Furthermore, a UK bill giving regulators the power to supervise crypto and stablecoins has now become law after receiving the last required approval from King Charles," Parth Chaturvedi, Investments Lead, CoinSwitch told Republic.

"The market sentiment was influenced by Microstrategy's announcement of purchasing an additional $374 million worth of Bitcoin. At present, Bitcoin encounters immediate resistance at the $30,750 level while finding support at the $30,420 level," Alankar Saxena, CTO, Mudrex told Republic.

Prices listed were last checked at 10:00 am today according to Investing.com



Bitcoin (BTC)

Bitcoin price rose by 3 per cent in the last 24 hours and crossed $31,000. This upturn can be attributed to the market's reaction to Fidelity Investments resubmitting their application for a spot Bitcoin ETF, following its initial rejection by the US SEC in 2022 according to experts.

Ethereum (ETH)

Ethereum surged to $1,888.69, almost a 3 per cent increase in the last 24 hours. It has witnessed a 0.65 per cent decrease in the last seven days with a market cap of $224.93 billion.

Dogecoin (DOGE)

Dogecoin surged almost 5 per cent to $0.065349 in the last 24 hours. It has seen a loss of 1.66 per cent in the last seven days with a market cap increasing to $9.12 billion.

Litecoin (LTC)

Litecoin's price increased to $95.800. It has witnessed a good gain of 15.47 per cent in the last 24 hours with the market cap surging to $7.54 billion.

Solana (SOL)

Solana gained the highest with almost 17 per cent in the last 24 hours with a market cap of $7.54 billion.

Ripple (XRP)

Ripple's value has gained 3.8 per cent in the last 24 hours and stood at $0.47983 with a market cap of $24.99 billion.