Bitcoin price today fell below $26,000 with the global market cap down to $1.05 trillion which is almost a 0.26 per cent decrease in the last 24 hours. The prices of PEPE which ranks at the 89th position as per CoinMarketCap remains the biggest loser with $0.0...08767, marking almost 5.74 per cent loss. Prices listed were last checked at 11:00am.

Bitcoin (BTC) price today

Bitcoin price stood at $25,822.48, making a 24-hour gain of only 0.23 per cent. It has also seen a loss of 3.81 per cent in the last 7 days with a market cap of $500,757,310,954 according to CoinMarketCap.

Ethereum (ETH) price today

Etherum price stood at $1,739.58, making a 24-hour loss of 0.9 per cent. It has also seen a loss of 6.9 per cent in the last 7 days with a market cap of $209,119,377,887 according to CoinMarketCap.

Dogecoin (DOGE) price today

Dogecoin price stood at $0.06087, making a 24-hour loss of 1.78 per cent. It has also seen a loss of 15.08% per cent in the last seven days with a market cap of $8,504,492,672 according to CoinMarketCap.

Litecoin (LTC) price today

Litecoin price stood at $76.30, making a 24-hour loss of 1.78 per cent. It has also seen a loss of 15.00 per cent in the last seven days with a market cap of $5,580,065,083 according to CoinMarketCap.

Solana (SOL)

Solana price stood at $15.20, making a 24-hour loss of 2.27 per cent. It has also seen a loss of 17.87 per cent in the last seven days with a market cap of $6,060,373,135 according to CoinMarketCap.

Ripple (XRP) price today

Ripple price stood at $0.5162, making a 24-hour gain of 1.99 per cent. It has also seen a loss of 0.52 per cent in the last seven days with a market cap of $26,777,550,246 according to CoinMarketCap.

According to CoinMarketCap, The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $26.65B, which makes a 37.27 per cent decrease. The total volume in DeFi is currently $1.88B, 7.07 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $24.9B, which is 93.45 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.