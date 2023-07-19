Last Updated:

Bitcoin Hovers Above $30,000, XRP And Solana Continue To Surge

Bitcoin fell below $30,000 but it was able to recover its position above $31,000 on 17th July.

Anirudh Trivedi
Crypto market update 19th July 2023

Crypto market update 19th July 2023 | Image credit: Pexels


Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies exhibited a mixed performance on Wednesday as traders awaited clear indicators for direction. The digital market showed limited movement, with no major economic events driving significant shifts. However, the overall market sentiment was lifted by optimism surrounding Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs), contributing to a positive outlook.

Over the past 24 hours, cryptocurrencies LINK, SOL, and DOT have witnessed notable declines, indicating a rise in selling pressure on these digital assets. The downward trend suggests a shift in market sentiment and increased selling activity in these popular cryptocurrencies.

XRP was again the most trending crypto on the internet, however, Tether USDT remained the crypto with the highest trade volume. USDT was followed by Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP respectively. 

Prices listed were last checked at 1:00 pm today according to Investing.com

Crypto prices today

Bitcoin (BTC)

Bitcoin has recorded a minor price surge of 0.5 per cent after falling below $30,000. However, in the last 5 days, Bitcoin’s total return has been recorded as negative by falling close to 1 per cent. The bullish sentiment after Ripple’s win appears to fizz out with time for cryptos other than XRP. 

Ethereum (ETH)

Ethereum has recorded a positive 24-hour return while gaining 0.66 per cent in the charts. Apart from the initial hours of the day, Ethereum was able to maintain its price above $19,000 levels reaching the peak of $1,917 this morning. 

Dogecoin (DOGE)

Even though the monthly return for the leading meme token has been recorded at over 10 per cent, no significant changes were observed in the last 24 hours. 

Solana (SOL)

Solana’s positive trend in the chart continued, marking another 1-day green candle with a 1.14 per cent price rise. Solana’s monthly returns are over 69 per cent which can be termed the best among all major cryptocurrencies. 

Ripple (XRP)

Ripple was able to secure a good 1.7 per cent price rise in the last 24 hours, continuing the positive trend after winning the case against SEC. Ripple’s monthly return is above 60%, beating all major crypto tokens but Solana. 

While Bitcoin’s performance remained relatively stable, XRP and Solana continued their upward surges. XRP saw a 1.7% price rise continuing the trend from the win against the SEC case, and Solana recorded a 1.14% increase, maintaining its position as one of the top-performing cryptocurrencies. 

First Published:
