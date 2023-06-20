Bitcoin Nears $27,000, Markets Witness Positive Signs In Last 24 Hours

Bitcoin has risen by 2.1 per cent to $26,943.8 in the last 24 hours. According to experts, this could be treated as a new psychological support level for BTC. Ethereum developers have proposed raising the validator limit by 6300 per cent. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $27.85 billion according to CoinMarketCap.

"Crypto markets have seen some positive price action in the last 24 hours. The global crypto market capitalization is $1.12 trillion, up 1.2 per cent since yesterday. The crypto fear and greed index has also improved by 2 points and continues to be in the neutral zone with a score of 49. BlackRock’s development seems to have provided buoyancy to the markets, lifting investor sentiment and activity," Parth Chaturvedi, Investment Lead, CoinSwitch Ventures told Republic.

"In the last 24 hours, Bitcoin has maintained its position above the $26,600 mark, indicating a period of consolidation. The price surged beyond $27,000, peaking at approximately $27,184. However, there is currently a correction underway as the bullish momentum has slightly diminished. As of now, Bitcoin is being traded at around $26,900. The immediate resistance level for Bitcoin is $27,200, while the support level stands at $26,700," Alankar Saxena, CTO, Mudrex told Republic.

Prices listed were last checked at 10:00 am today according to Investing.com

Bitcoin (BTC)

Bitcoin gained 2.14 per cent to $26,943.8 in the last 24 hours. It has advanced 3.58 per cent in the last seven days with a market cap increasing to $522.931 billion.

Ethereum (ETH)

Ethereum gained 0.5 per cent to $1,731.35 in the last 24 hours. Prices of Ethereum have dropped 0.74 per cent in the last seven days and the market cap is $208.23.

Dogecoin (DOGE)

Dogecoin surged 0.6 per cent to $0.062323. It has seen a gain of just 0.81 per cent in the last seven days with a market cap of $8.72 billion.

Litecoin (LTC)

Litecoin's prices gained a 0.22 per cent increase to $77.44. It has witnessed a loss of 0.81 per cent in the last seven days with a market cap of $5.67 billion.

Solana (SOL)

Solana's price has stood at $16.022, or 3.32 per cent in the last 24 hours, with a market cap of $6.4 billion.

Ripple (XRP)

Ripple fell by 0.04 per cent in the last 24 hours and stood at $0.49032 with a market cap of $25.51.