Bitcoin Reaches A Multi-week Low Of $29,500, XRP Continues To Be Top Performer

The crypto market continues to perform in a tight range. The global crypto market capitalisation, up 0.3 per cent, is at $1.25 trillion. The crypto greed and fear index has jumped 6 points to re-enter the greed zone with a score of 56/100, say experts.

"BTC continues to perform within a narrow range of less than 2 per cent, around $30,000. XRP continued to be amongst the top performers in terms of volumes and price change alongside its fork XLM," Shubham Hudda, Senior Manager, CoinSwitch Markets Desk told Republic.

"Ripple Labs, the parent company of the XRP, announced that it has invested $54 million in Futureverse, an AI and metaverse company. The move is seen as a vote of confidence in the future of XRP, and it has helped to boost XRP prices by 10 per cent in the last 24 hours," the CoinDCX research team told Republic.

Prices listed were last checked at 10:00 am today according to Investing.com

Bitcoin (BTC)

Bitcoin experienced a dip to $29,937 within the last 24 hours. Experts say that the move was likely driven by a combination of factors, including the recent approval of two spot Bitcoin ETF applications by the SEC, as well as positive news from XRP.

Bitcoin (ETH)

Ethereum lost around 1.7 per cent to the $1,894.59 mark. The seven-day change was a negative 1 per cent with the market cap decreasing to $228 billion.

Dogecoin (DOGE)

Dogecoin gained 8.94 per cent in the last seven days to 0.07013. It has gained 1 per cent in the last 24 hours with the market cap increasing to $9.8 billion.

Litecoin (LTC)

Litecoin has lost 5 per cent in the last seven days with the market cap decreasing to $6.75 billion.

Solana (SOL)

Solana gained a 23 per cent surge in the last seven days with a market cap of $10.65 billion.

Ripple (XRP)

XRP continued to be amongst the top performers in terms of volumes and price change. Interestingly, XRP has surpassed the trading volumes of BTC on a majority of exchanges ever since the court ruling against the SEC fell in its favour.

In other news, there is a possibility for Russia to use CBDCs. A bill around the same awaits President Putin’s signature before coming into effect. If signed, the CBDC tests will start on August 1, making Russia one of the largest adopters of CBDCs to date.

The G20 Financial Stability Board has released a set of recommendations for regulating crypto assets and stablecoins. The recommendations call for stronger oversight of crypto asset activities and markets, and they also specifically address global stablecoin arrangements.