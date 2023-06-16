Bitcoin Rises Above $25,000, Rebounds From Three-month Low

Bitcoin prices today increased by 2 per cent to $25,563 with the global market cap up by $1.04 trillion, which is a 1.39 per cent increase in the last 24 hours. According to experts, the development comes in the wake of the US Securities and Exchange Commission's lawsuit against Binance and Coinbase. Ethereum faired well, trading above the $1,660 threshold.

"Bitcoin has risen above the $25,500 mark in the past 24 hours, rebounding from a three-month low it experienced on Wednesday. BTC saw a gain of over one per cent following BlackRock's filing of an application for a crypto-backed exchange-traded fund, effectively ending a three-day losing streak. This development comes in the wake of the US Securities and Exchange Commission's lawsuit against Binance and Coinbase. Currently, BTC has a support level at $25,200 and a resistance level at $25,700. Despite a 6 per cent decrease in the month-to-date performance, Bitcoin's year-to-date growth stands at an impressive 53 per cent. Similarly, Ethereum mirrored BTC's performance, gaining one per cent and trading above the $1,660 threshold," Alankar Saxena, Co-Founder and CTO, Mudrex told Republic

Prices listed were last checked at 10:05 am today according to Investing.com

Bitcoin (BTC)

Bitcoin price stood at $25,563 with a 24-hour gain of two per cent. It has also seen a loss of 3.35 per cent in the last seven days with a market cap similar to $496.35 billion.

Ethereum (ETH)

Ethereum's price stood at $1,667 with a gain of 2.6 per cent recorded in the last 24 hours . It has also seen a loss of 9.26 per cent in the last seven days with the market cap increasing to $200.81 billion.

Dogecoin (DOGE)

Dogecoin price stood at $0.06168, with a 24-hour gain of 2.64 per cent. It has also seen a loss of 8.96 per cent in the last seven days with a market cap of $8.64 billion.

Litecoin (LTC)

Litecoin's price stood at $75.020, making a 24-hour gain of 2.86 per cent. It has witnessed a similar loss of 14.25 per cent in the last seven days with a market cap of $5.50 billion.

Solana (SOL)

Solana's price dropped to $14.189. It saw a drop of almost 21 per cent in the last seven days with a market cap of $5.92 billion.

Ripple (XRP)

Ripple price dropped to $0.47901 with a 24-hour loss of 0.45 per cent. It has also seen a similar loss per cent of 8.5 in the last seven days with a market cap of $24.98 billion.

The total crypto market volume is $36 billion with a 5.22 per cent increase in the last 24 hours. The total volume in DeFi is currently $2.61 billion, 7.26 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $37.33 billion, which is 103.70 per cent of the total crypto market, according to CoinMarketCap.