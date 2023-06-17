Bitcoin Rises Above $26,000, Ethereum Snaps Three-day Losing Streak, Surges 5%

Bitcoin rose by almost 3 per cent to $26,301 with the global market cap rising to $1.06 trillion up 2.11 per cent in last 24 hours. Ethereum prices have also improved slightly in the last 24 hours. Pepe, which dropped earlier this week, has shown improvement with an 8.77 per cent increase.

The total crypto market volume came down to $31.86 billion, down 11.48 per cent in last 24 hours. The total volume in decentralised finance (DeFi) is currently $1.93 billion, 6.05 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $30.29 billion, which is 95.06 per cent of the total crypto market, according to CoinMarketCap.

Prices listed were last checked at 10:05 am today according to Investing.com

Bitcoin (BTC)

Bitcoin gained 2.8 per cent to $26,301 in last 24-hour. It has advanced 2.07 per cent in the last seven days with a market cap of $509.29 billion.

Ethereum (ETH)

Ethereum snapped three-day losing streak and rose 3.2 per cent to $1,721 in the last 24 hours. Prices of Ethereum have dropped 5.95 per cent in the last seven days.

Dogecoin (DOGE)

Dogecoin rose marginally to $0.0620. It has also seen a loss of 8.82 per cent in the last seven days with market cap of $8.66 billion.

Litecoin (LTC)

Litecoin's price increased 1.29 per cent to $76.27. It has witnessed a similar loss of 8.82 per cent in the last seven days with a market cap of $5.57 billion.

Solana (SOL)

Solana's price dropped to $15.494. It saw a drop of almost 5.75 per cent in the last seven days with a market cap of $6.15 billion.

Ripple (XRP)

Ripple fell to $0.4725, marking a loss of 1.62 per cent.