Bitcoin Sets A New Record High Of More Than $63,000

Bitcoin on Tuesday, April 13, sets a new record high of more than $63,000. The 5 per cent hike in the last 24 hours was experienced after the investors awaited the stock market debut of cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase, reports recent data by Coin Metrics. The world of virtual currency is vast and ever-growing, and Bitcoin is amongst the supergiants of the industry. Ether, which is the second-most valuable digital coin after bitcoin set a fresh record of $2,222.

Massive price surge in cryptocurrencies

Dogecoin has also experienced a massive price surge in the recent months. Ether and Dogecoin, both are currently trading close to their record highs. This comes when one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges, Coinbase, prepares to go public. It was after it was used by Tesla in its recent acquisition of $1.5 billion worth of bitcoin.

… going to moon very soon — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 10, 2021

Thiel urges US govt to impose tighter restrictions on cryptocurrencies

Recently, PayPal co-founder and Facebook board member Peter Thiel urged the US government to consider tighter regulations on cryptocurrencies and warned them against a possible attack from China. While speaking at a virtual event by Richard Nixon Foundation, Thiel revealed that he believes that cryptocurrency has the potential to undermine the United States. “I do wonder whether, at this point, Bitcoin should also be thought [of] in part as a Chinese financial weapon against the US,” Thiel said.

Further, the PayPal co-founder even went on to attack Apple Inc. He described Apple as a problem for the US interests. He said that Apple is probably the one tech company that’s “structurally a real problem”. He added that Apple is one that has “real synergies with China”.

