Bitcoin Stable Around $30,000, Litecoin Surges 30% In Last Seven Days

Bitcoin started the week on a stable note around $30,700, but it has faced resistance at the $31,000 level, indicating profit-taking among bullish investors according to the experts. The price has been consolidating within the range of $31,431 and $29,500 for a significant period.

"A break above the $31,000 level holds the potential to trigger an upward trend, while a support level can be observed at $29,500 in case of a downward movement. This week in the United States is expected to bring forth notable economic events, which may introduce some volatility to the market," Alankar Saxena, CTO, Mudrex told Republc.

"The institutional BTC ETF narrative seems to have slowed down as players focus on refiling their applications after the SEC deemed them as inadequate. In a recent development, Cboe's BZX Exchange has named Coinbase as the market for its surveillance-sharing agreement as it refiled its application. While BlackRock has filed its entry with Nasdaq, other companies including Fidelity, WisdomTree, and Invesco are working with Cboe," Parth Chaturvedi, Investments Lead, CoinSwitch Ventures told Republic.

Prices listed were last checked at 10:00 am today according to Investing.com

Bitcoin (BTC)

Bitcoin price rose by only 0.6 per cent in the last 24 hours. The market cap has increased to $596.99 billion.

Ethereum (ETH)

Ethereum surged to $1,945.96, almost a 3.65 per cent increase in the last seven days. It has witnessed almost a 2 per cent increase in the last 24 hours with a market cap of $234.02 billion.

Dogecoin (DOGE)

Dogecoin surged almost 4 per cent to $0.068169 in the last seven days. It has seen a gain of 3.85 per cent in the last seven days with a market cap increasing to $9.12 billion.

Litecoin (LTC)

Litecoin's gained the most this week to $112.320. It has witnessed a good gain of 30 per cent in the last seven days with the market cap surging to $8.26 billion.

Solana (SOL)

Solana gained almost 17 per cent in the last 24 hours with a market cap of $7.54 billion.

Ripple (XRP)

Ripple's value has gained 3.8 per cent in the last 24 hours and stood at $0.47983 with a market cap of $7.82 billion.

Crypto markets have traded sideways over the weekend and in the last 24 hours. The overall global crypto market capitalisation, up 1 per cent from yesterday, continues to remain above $1.2 trillion. The crypto fear and greed index continues to remain in the greed zone with a score of 62/100.