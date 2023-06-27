Bitcoin Stable At $30,000 Despite Strong Resistance From Bears: Experts

Bitcoin has remained stable with just a 0.27 per cent increase in the last 24 hours. According to experts, the $31,000 level has proven to be a significant hurdle, but the bulls have successfully defended the $30,000 mark. With the Sensex in India recently reaching all-time highs and the S&P 500 in the USA reaching a 15-month high, investors' interest in alternate asset classes is also brewing.

"A breakthrough above the $31,000 resistance level would signal a positive trend for Bitcoin. Meanwhile, Ethereum has been trading within a narrow range, fluctuating between the $1,936 and $1,861 levels in recent days. This potential breakout could open up new opportunities for upward movement in Ethereum's price," Alankar Saxena, CTO, Mudrex told Republic.

"While BTC dominance is also consolidating around its two-year high of 51.7 per cent, some altcoins have also started rallying. This includes Bitcoin Cash (BCH), which has registered gains of over 100 per cent in the last seven days. It could be attributed to the institutional interest it has amassed after getting listed on Fidelity, Schwab, and Citadel-backed EDX Markets recently," Shubham Hudda, Senior Manager, CoinSwitch told Republic.

Prices listed were last checked at 10:00 am today according to Investing.com

Bitcoin (BTC)

Bitcoin's price stays around $30,000. It has advanced 12.71 per cent in the last seven days with a market cap of $589.59 billion. The past week has witnessed a significant rise, fostering positive investor sentiment according to experts.

Ethereum (ETH)

ETH stood at $1,872.48, a 0.41 per cent decrease in the last 24 hours with weekly gains of over 8 per cent. It continues to trade with a market cap of around $225.06 billion.

Dogecoin (DOGE)

Dogecoin surged 4.58 per cent to $0.065219 in the last seven days. It has seen a loss of just 1.01 per cent in the last 24 hours with a market cap of $9.12 billion.

Litecoin (LTC)

Litecoin's price surged to $88. It has witnessed a good gain of 13.705 per cent in the last seven days with the market cap increasing to $6.45 billion.

Solana (SOL)

Solana gained only 3 per cent in the last seven days with a market cap of $6.61 billion.

Ripple (XRP)

Ripple's value has dropped to approximately 0.5 per cent in the last 24 hours and stood at $0.48229 with a market cap of $25.22 billion.

Crypto markets have experienced a slight pick-up in price action since yesterday. Global crypto market capitalization is up 0.7 per cent in the last 24 hours and continues to be above $1.2 trillion. The crypto fear and greed index has climbed 4 points to remain in the greed zone with a score of 59/100 according to experts.