Bitcoin To Reach $120,000 By The End Of 2024, Says Standard Chartered Research

The world's largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin's market value could reach $50,000 by the end of 2023 and may also reach a level of $120,000 by the end of 2024, Standard Chartered Bank said in a research report.

"Bitcoin halving is planned for April 2024, so generally the bull run for crypto starts. New supply added will reduce by 50 per cent, working in favour of the price," Minal Thukral, EVP, Growth and Strategy, CoinDCX told Republic.

"Collapse of banks in 2023, namely Silicon Valley banks, Credit Suisse and so on witnessed people moving money from centralised to decentralised assets. Countries are still tackling inflation and Bitcoin is considered a hedge against inflation which can also lead to increased demand," Thukral added.

What does the report say?

The recent finding is expected to encourage the miners in the industry to get consistent with holding more supply. The British multinational bank also published a finding back in April this year, which highlighted that the price level will reach $1,00,000 by the end of 2024.

The recent numbers reported a 20 per cent level to the predictions of April 2024, said Geoff Kendrick Head of Crypto Research and EM FX West, Standard Chartered Bank

"Increased miner profitability per BTC (bitcoin) mined means they can sell less while maintaining cash inflows, reducing net BTC supply and pushing BTC prices higher," Kendrick said in a report.

At present, Bitcoin has climbed almost 80 per cent since the start of the year and is currently trading at approximately $30,500. However, it is still below the highest level of $69,000 it peaked in November 2021.

News agency Reuters reported that trillions of dollars were wiped from the crypto sector in 2022, as central banks hiked rates and a string of crypto firms, such as the FTX exchange, imploded. This year's collapse of several traditional-style banks though has fed the rebound.

Reason, predictions in past and Black Rock effect

The research report cited the price rise attributed to the miner's operation who mine almost 900 bitcoins every day globally and will need to sell a few in the future to cover the expenses related to operations of electricity and supercomputers.

SlowMist statistics on crypto hacks | Image Credit: SlowMist

Any big bank which anticipates a good prospect for the highest valued crypto could be the example of a term which analyst call 'BlackRock effect.'

Analysts at the bank estimate that the miners must have sold 100 per cent of new coins and if the price reaches $50,000, they will sell around 20 to 30 per cent.

A Citi analyst commented three years ago that the price of Bitcoin would reach $318,00 by 2022, but the year ended with $16,500, down 65 per cent.

While the market today seems optimistic about the price of Bitcoin, a recent analysis by blockchain security firm SlowMist showed that hackers have so far stolen cryptos worth $30 billion.

According to the official website, the total amount of money lost by blockchain hackers is about $ 30,017,040,576.24 from more than 1,100 hack events reported. The report also revealed that the exchanges have been a prime target for hackers looking to steal crypto.

Over 118 attacks were carried out on exchanges, resulting in over $10.9 billion being lost. The biggest of these could be traced back to the $534 million lost in the 2018 Japanese exchange Coincheck hack, says SlowMist.

(With inputs from Reuters)