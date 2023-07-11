Bitcoin Trades Above $30,000 For 20th Straight Session, Investors Eye Inflation Numbers

The crypto market has seen slight positive price action in the last 24 hours. The global crypto market capitalisation, up 1.6 per cent, is at $1.23 trillion. The crypto fear and greed index has also jumped by a point and continues to be in the greed zone with a score of 57/100.

"After a recent correction in altcoins, traders have finally found some relief in Polygon. The project’s native token, MATIC, rallied close to 10 per cent in the last 24 hours and recorded its one-month high, regaining almost all of the losses it registered from the delisting announcement on Robinhood," Shubham Hudda, Senior Manager, CoinSwitch told Republic.

"Altcoins also traded lower, as anticipation of further interest rate hikes in the United States reduced appetite for risk across markets. If inflation continues to rise, the Fed may be forced to raise rates even more aggressively," CoinDCX Research Team told Republic.

Prices listed were last checked at 10:00 am today according to Investing.com

Bitcoin (BTC)

BTC, up 1.4 per cent from yesterday, is trading above the $30,000 mark for the 20th day straight. The top 10 cryptos by market capitalisation are currently trading in the green.

Ethereum (ETH)

Ether, the second-largest crypto, also edged lower, trading at $1,878.85, down 4 per cent in the last seven days.

Dogecoin (DOGE)

Dogecoin lost almost 5 per cent to $0.064820 in the last seven days. It has seen a gain of just 0.75 per cent in the last 24 hours with a market cap increasing to $9.15 billion.

Litecoin (LTC)

Litecoin lost 3.45 per cent in the last 24 hours. The seven days price change reduced drastically to almost 5 per cent with a market cap increasing to $7.12 billion.

Solana (SOL)

Solana gained almost 14 per cent in the last seven days with a market cap of $8.84 billion.

Ripple (XRP)

Ripple's value has gained 1.74 per cent in the last 24 hours and stood at 0.47621 with a market cap of $25.03 billion.