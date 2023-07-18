Bitcoin Trades Above $30,000 With On-chain Data Indicating Re-accumulation: Experts

The crypto market underwent a slight correction in the last 24 hours. The global crypto market capitalisation, down 0.4 per cent, continues to be above $1.25 trillion. The crypto fear and greed index, on the other hand, is up by 2 points and has re-entered the greed zone with a score of 56/100, say experts.

"Bitcoin has tested its support line at $29,650 in the narrow range that it has been following over the past month. Since then, Bitcoin is up 2 per cent from its lowest point and now trading around $30,000," Shubham Hudda, Senior Manager, CoinSwitch Markets Desk told Republic.

"As per the CME FedWatch Tool, 96 per cent of the market sentiment remains convinced of an impending rate hike of 0.25 per cent. Crypto trading volume across spot exchanges has experienced a notable surge mainly due to the recent judge ruling that determined Ripple's sales of XRP on public trading platforms did not constitute the sale of securities," CoinDCX research team told Republic.

"Several factors, including the uncertainty in the US, Binance layoffs and a slowdown in China's gross domestic product growth, may have contributed to the current market's slowdown. Bullish investors are trying hard to keep above the 30,000 level," Alankar Saxena, CTO, Mudrex told Republic.

Prices listed were last checked at 10:00 am today according to Investing.com

Bitcoin (BTC)

Bitcoin experienced a temporary dip to $29,679 within the last 24 hours but quickly recovered and maintained a level above $30,100 as the market continued its consolidation after last week's gains.

Ethereum (ETH)

Ethereum also remained comfortably above the $1,900 mark with no significant declines. The seven-day change was a positive 1.47 per cent with the market cap increasing to $229.30 billion.

Dogecoin (DOGE)

Dogecoin gained 6.67 per cent in the last seven days to 0.069807. It has lost 0.63 per cent in the last 24 hours with the market cap increasing to $9.77 billion.

Litecoin (LTC)

Litecoin has lost 5 per cent in the last seven days with the market cap decreasing to $6.78 billion.

Solana (SOL)

Solana gained a 22 per cent surge in the last seven days with a market cap of $10.68 billion.

Ripple (XRP)

Ripple remains a big gainer with almost 56 per cent value gained in the last seven days, becoming the fourth largest crypto with a market cap of $38.94 billion.

Meanwhile, experts also say that after the XRP and MATIC surge last week, Ethereum Layer 2 scaling solutions have seen significant investor attraction as in the last 5 days, Arbitrum (ARB) is up by 18 per cent and Optimism (OP) is up by 25 per cent.