Bitcoin Trades Above $31,000, Crosses $1.3 Trillion Market Cap For First Time Since April

Bitcoin (BTC) witnessed a surge, reaching a one-year high above the $31,700 level, following a positive federal court decision for Ripple. After consolidating its gains, BTC is now trading at the $31,400 level, showing a 4 per cent increase in the past day. It has also demonstrated strong performance, with a 3 per cent gain month-to-date and an impressive 89 per cent increase year-to-date, according to experts.

"Recent CPI announcement revealed that inflation in the United States continues to cool, with the regular CPI reaching 3 per cent YoY, slightly lower than the estimated 3.1 per cent. Moreover, the Core CPI for June stood at 4.8 per cent YoY, below the expected 5 per cent," CoinDCX Research Team told Republic.

"Crypto market has registered massive gains in the last 24 hours. The global crypto market capitalisation, up 6.3 per cent, has crossed the $1.3 trillion mark for the first time since April this year. The crypto fear and greed index has jumped 3 points to remain in the greed zone with a score of 60/100," Parth Chaturvedi, Investment Lead, CoinSwitch Ventures told Republic.

"Market gains have been triggered by a US court ruling which is partially in favour of Ripple. The court has stated that the trading of XRP amongst retail investors can't be dubbed as a securities sale," Alankar Saxena, CTO, Mudrex told Republic.

Prices listed were last checked at 10:00 am today according to Investing.com

Bitcoin (BTC)

Bitcoin surged to $31,400, reflecting almost a 5 per cent increase in the last seven days. The 24-hour price has surged by 3.6 per cent with the market cap increasing to $611.38 billion.

Ethereum (ETH)

Ethereum, the second-largest, also matched Bitcoin's performance, with the price increasing to $2,009.47 with a 8.3 per cent increase in the last seven days.

Dogecoin (DOGE)

Dogecoin gained 9.5 per cent to $0.070893 in the last 24 hours. It has gained 8.3 per cent in the last seven days with the market cap increasing to $9.93 billion.

Litecoin (LTC)

Litecoin has gained 5 per cent in the last seven days with a market cap increasing to $7.43 billion.

Solana (SOL)

Solana gained a 45 per cent surge in the last seven days with a market cap of $11.56 billion.

Ripple (XRP)

Ripple's value gained 72 per cent and became the fourth largest crypto with a market cap of $42.39 billion.