Bitcoin Trades Above $31,000, Stability Hints Weak Grip By Bears: Experts

Crypto markets showcased slow upward movement for the second straight session. The global crypto market capitalisation, up 1 per cent in the last 24 hours, stands at $1.26 trillion. The crypto fear and greed index is up by 2 points, furthering into the greed zone with a score of 64/100 according to experts. The BTC ETF narrative continues to keep the market sentiment and prices afloat.

"It has been nearly two weeks now that BTC has been trading in the range of $30,000 - $31,500. It is now a matter of when instead BTC will cross the psychological resistance of $31,500 and mark a 14-month high again," Shubham Hudda, Senior Manager, CoinSwitch told Republic.

"Around 79 per cent of the Bitcoin circulating supply is in profit, which signals a healthy outlook for the largest crypto asset. This substantial percentage suggests a potential for sustained upward movement in Bitcoin's price cycle," CoinDCX Research Team told Republic.

Prices listed were last checked at 10:00 am today according to Investing.com

Bitcoin (BTC)

Bitcoin was trading 1.3 per cent higher at $31,060 as prospective issuers refiled their Bitcoin ETF applications after the SEC decided to declare the previous applications inadequate according to experts.

Ethereum (ETH)

Ethereum surged to $1,955.61, almost a 4.5 per cent increase in the last seven days. It has witnessed just 0.3 per cent in the last 24 hours with a market cap of $235.46 billion.

Dogecoin (DOGE)

Dogecoin surged almost 5.5 per cent to $0.068787 in the last seven days. It has seen a gain of 5.42 per cent in the last seven days with a market cap increasing to $9.62 billion.

Litecoin (LTC)

Litecoin remains the biggest gainer with a 24 per cent increase in the last seven days. The 24-hour price change is a negative 3 per cent with a market cap of $7.93 billion.

Solana (SOL)

Solana gained almost 17 per cent in the last seven days with a market cap of $7.71 billion.

Ripple (XRP)

Ripple's value has gained 2 per cent in the last seven days and stood at $0.49016 with a market cap of $25.70.