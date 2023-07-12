Bitcoin Trades Around $30,600, Investors Await June Inflation Data, Say Experts

The crypto market has remained flat for second straight session. The global crypto market capitalisation is at $1.24 trillion, up 0.4 per cent since yesterday. The crypto fear and greed index has jumped 7 points, moving further into the greed zone with a score of 64/100. This could be attributed to the continued investor optimism due to an upward revision of year-end BTC targets by Standard Chartered.

"Bitcoin, up by 0.4 per cent, has traded in a narrow less than 2 per cent range in the last 24 hours, having tested $31,500 almost a week ago now. Even though the trend line suggests an uptrend, support remains at $26,000," Shubham Hudda, Senior Manager, CoinSwitch Markets Desk told Republic.

"Despite a slight decline in buying strength, buyers still hold an advantageous position compared to sellers in the market. The support level for Ethereum is currently established at $1,820, while resistance is observed at $1,900," Alankar Saxena, CTO, Mudrex told Republic.

"The CPI and PPI reports are significant as they can potentially impact the Federal Reserve's decision on interest rates. After pausing rate increases last month, the Fed's shift towards a more hawkish stance will depend on the inflationary pressures in the economy," Shubham Hudda, Senior Manager, CoinSwitch told Republic.

Prices listed were last checked at 10:00 am today according to Investing.com

Bitcoin (BTC)

Bitcoin made a temporary ascent above the $31,000 level before consolidating around $30,600, anticipating the release of June inflation data and the weakening US dollar.

Ethereum (ETH)

Ether, the second-largest crypto, also edged lower, trading at $1,880.99, down 3 per cent in the last seven days.

Dogecoin (DOGE)

Dogecoin lost almost 5.37 per cent to $0.065304 in the last seven days. It has seen a gain of just 0.1 per cent in the last 24 hours with a market cap increasing to $9.14 billion.

Litecoin (LTC)

Litecoin lost 0.33 per cent in the last 24 hours. The seven-day price change was reduced drastically to almost 8.2 per cent with a market cap decreasing to $7.10 billion.

Solana (SOL)

Solana gained almost 14 per cent in the last seven days with a market cap of $8.82 billion.

Ripple (XRP)

Ripple's value has lost 0.32 per cent in the last 24 hours and stood at $0.47530 with a market cap of $24.96 billion.