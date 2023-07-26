Bitcoin Trades At $29,203; South Korea To Take Action Against Crypto Crimes

In the last 24 hours, Bitcoin and other major cryptocurrencies have recorded a positive signal with Bitcoin reaching a high of $29,344. However, for now, the $30,000 is looking like a major resistance for the king crypto to break through.

Amidst this, KuCoin, the cryptocurrency exchange, has officially denied rumours about an impending layoff affecting 30 per cent of its workforce. The rumoured figure of approximately 300 staff members being let go in the coming weeks has been refuted by the company.

Other than that, in response to a rise in illicit activities in the crypto market and a lack of investor safeguards, South Korea has taken action. On Wednesday, the country established the Joint Investigation Centre for Crypto Crimes, an interagency unit comprising around 30 experts from judicial, financial, tax, and customs agencies.

The Prosecutors' Office emphasised that virtual assets are akin to investment products, similar to stocks, and acknowledged the need for legal protection for market participants. Until comprehensive laws and systems are in place to regulate the cryptocurrency market, this investigation team will serve as a crucial step in bridging the gap and providing the necessary protection for investors.

Prices listed were last checked at 10:00 am today according to CoinMarketCap.com

Bitcoin (BTC)

Bitcoin is presently hovering near $29,203.49, recording a 0.38 per cent spike after yesterday’s red candle. The market cap for Bitcoin has also increased to reach $567.6 but its monthly returns are still negative, showing a 3.39 per cent decline.

Ethereum (ETH)

Ethereum has also shown a 0.37 per cent rise in the last 24 hours taking the price up to $1,855.15 at the time of writing this report. On the other hand, the market cap for ETH also showed a positive signal to reach $223.2 billion.

Dogecoin (DOGE)

Dogecoin has gained 4.67 per cent in the last 24 hours, reaching the mark of $0.08001. The market cap for Dogecoin has also moved up to cross the $10 billion mark, reaching $11.23 billion.

Litecoin (LTC)

Litecoin has shown a 0.68 per cent surge in its price while the market cap remained stable with a minor increase, presently at $6.57 billion.

Solana (SOL)

After continuously facing a negative sentiment, Solana showed a minor price rise yesterday with a 1 per cent increasing and currently trading at $23.41. The market cap of Solana also increased by 0.89 per cent to reach $9.4 billion in the last 24 hours.

Ripple (XRP)

After recording a loss yesterday, Ripple has shown a 2.03 per cent increase in its price and currently trades at $0.7066. With this, Ripple’s returns have crossed 45 per cent in the last one month.