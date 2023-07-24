Bitcoin Trades Below $30,000, Market Sentiments Gradually Improving: Experts

The crypto market seems to be performing in a tight range for the past 10 days, with global market capitalisation revolving around $1.25 trillion, say experts. The market sentiment, however, seems to have gradually improved over the weekend. The crypto fear and greed index is in the greed zone with a score of 55/100, up 5 points since Friday.

"After some altcoins registered positive price action during last week, they are now observing some corrections. This includes LINK, SNX, SOL, and XRP. The market is also preparing itself for the Fed’s decision on interest rate policy, scheduled for Wednesday; this rate hike is expected to be the last one," Parth Chaturvedi, Investments Lead, CoinSwitch Ventures told Republic.

Prices listed were last checked at 10:00 am today according to Investing.com

Bitcoin (BTC)

Bitcoin is holding below $30,000 with a very minimal loss experienced in the last seven days and 24 hours, its market cap at present has increased to $577.86 billion.

Ethereum (ETH)

Ethereum lost around 3.44 per cent to the $1,869.97 mark in the last seven days with the market cap decreasing to $224.22 billion.

Dogecoin (DOGE)

Dogecoin gained just 0.5 per cent in the last seven days to $0.070915. It has gained around 0.9 per cent in the last 24 hours with the market cap decreasing to $9.92 billion.

Litecoin (LTC)

Litecoin has lost around 1.5 per cent in the last seven days with the market cap decreasing to $6.75 billion.

Solana (SOL)

Solana lost 13 per cent in the last seven days with a market cap of $9.81 billion.

Ripple (XRP)

After massive gains in the last week, XRP has now lost 2.86 per cent in the last seven days with a market cap of $38.34 billion.

In other news, McDonald’s Hong Kong has unveiled McNuggets Land, an official metaverse world that is live in The Sandbox. Celebrating Chicken McNuggets’ 40th anniversary, the experience includes a historical tour of the snack, also allowing gamers to complete quests and win SAND tokens.