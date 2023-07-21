Bitcoin Trades Below $30,000 While Altcoins Prices Rise

Bitcoin has remained below the $30,000 mark for yet another consecutive day, influenced by various factors like investors capitalising on profits and the strengthening US dollar. At one point, Bitcoin even hit its lowest level in a month, reaching $29,500. The market has continued to perform in a tight trading range. The global crypto market capitalisation, up 0.1 per cent, continues to be at $1.25 trillion.

"Bitcoin dominance is close to its 1-month low, as investors are shifting their focus to smaller, riskier tokens. One such token is XRP, which has surpassed Bitcoin in trading volume after a court ruling determined that it is not a security," the CoinDCX research team told Republic.

"Bitcoin, for another day, traded flat while altcoins registered some significant developments. LINK is making a big move after launching its CCIP (Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol). Good moves in other prominent DeFi tokens like MKR, SNX, and COMP underline that the current market interest is around accumulating quality DeFi protocols before Bitcoin moves out of its tight range of trading," Shubham Hudda, Senior Manager, CoinSwitch Markets Desk told Republic.

"XRP and Ethereum have also experienced declines in their values. However, a positive trend can be observed in LINK's performance as it managed to avoid a decline. Another significant development is the introduction of a new bill by the United States government, aimed at regulating digital assets and potentially impacting the future of cryptocurrencies," Edul Patel, Co-founder, CEO, Mudrex told Republic.

Prices listed were last checked at 10:00 am today according to Investing.com

Bitcoin (BTC)

Bitcoin is holding a key support around $30,000 with a record-breaking accumulation of 5,92,000 BTCs worth $17.8 billion at the $30,200 level as per Glassnode, suggesting that investors are confident that BTC will continue to hold above this level.

Ethereum (ETH)

Ethereum lost around 6 per cent to the $1,895.159 mark in the last seven days with a market cap increasing to $227.95 billion.

Dogecoin (DOGE)

Dogecoin gained 1.16 per cent in the last seven days to $0.071469. It has gained around 3 per cent in the last 24 hours with the market cap increasing to $10.05 billion.

Litecoin (LTC)

Litecoin has lost 0.5 per cent in the last 24 hours with a market cap increasing to $6.80 billion.

Solana (SOL)

Solana lost 12 per cent in the last seven days with a market cap of $10.25 billion.

Ripple (XRP)

XRP now accounts for 21 per cent of the market’s volume amid a price explosion of over 90 per cent in a single week after a federal judge determined that the XRP token is not primarily a security.