BlockFi Preparing To File For Potential Bankruptcy As FTX Contagion Spreads

The digital asset lender BlockFi has been preparing to file for bankruptcy due to its "significant exposure" to the insolvent cryptocurrency exchange FTX, according to a Tuesday Wall Street Journal report. BlockFi is preparing for a possible bankruptcy as the crypto contagion extends to businesses that were largely dependent on the defunct FTX exchange. BlockFi stopped client deposit withdrawals on Thursday night, November 10, after admitting it has "significant exposure" to the insolvent exchange FTX and its affiliated trading company Alameda Research.

The Wall Street Journal has reported that the crypto lender is bracing the bankruptcy following the failure of Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX exchange. According to a source familiar with the situation cited in the Wall Street Journal article, besides possible bankruptcy, Blockfi is now making probable layoff some of its workers.

BlockFi and Binance have discussed potential financial assistance

Decrypt, a crypto media source claimed that BlockFi and Binance have discussed potential financial assistance. Furthermore, the lender rejected claims stating that the majority of its assets were kept at FTX, although it did admit on Monday that in addition to holding deposits there, it also had liabilities payable to FTX and an undrawn line of credit from FTX.

Even though the cryptocurrency lender acknowledged having "significant exposure" to the troubled FTX exchange, BlockFi on Monday sent out an email to its customers to alleviate concerns that the majority of its assets were kept there. According to BlockFi, "The rumours that a majority of BlockFi assets are custodied at FTX are false.”

BlockFi added, “That said, we do have significant exposure to FTX and associated corporate entities that encompass obligations owed to us by Alameda, assets held at FTX.com, and undrawn amounts from our credit line with FTX US,” Yahoo Finance reported.

BlockFi secured a $400 million line of credit from FTX US after the collapse of Terra's Luna and UST tokens and the ensuing downfall of the cryptocurrency market. BlockFi also stated that it had employed professional outside consultants who are assisting them in navigating BlockFi's next steps, in an email sent to customers on Monday.

(Image: Unsplash)