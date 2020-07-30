Boeing To End Iconic 747 Jumbo's Production; Warns Of Job Cuts After Poor Quarterly Result

Boeing on Wednesday confirmed a USD 2.4 billion loss in the second quarter, and the company will slow production and cut more jobs as demand for commercial aircraft shrinks during the Coronavirus pandemic. The loss was far worse than Wall Street expected; so was the decline in revenue, which fell 25%.

The firm said it will stop making its classic 747 planes and is also planning to slow production of many of its jets, including the troubled 737 Max. The Boeing 747 is the iconic jumbo jet that revolutionized air travel and tourism, allowing affordable flights for millions of people eager to see the world. It will stop building the cargo-carrying version of its giant 747 in 2022.

'Pandemic's impact continues to be severe'

"The reality is the pandemic's impact on the aviation sector continues to be severe," CEO David Calhoun said. He said airlines are delaying purchases, slowing down deliveries and deferring elective maintenance, "all of which affects our business and, ultimately, our bottom line."

Calhoun said it will take around three years to return to 2019 passenger levels. On Tuesday, an airline industry trade group said air travel won't recover to pre-pandemic levels until at least 2024, a year longer than its previous forecast. The International Air Transport Association cited the inability of the United States and developing countries to contain the Coronavirus.

With interest from airlines in new planes fading, Boeing Co. said on Wednesday it will slow its production of the 787 and 777 models and delay the introduction of a new big plane, the 777X, by a year until 2022. The company is also pushing back the expected return of the troubled 737 Max, which has been grounded since March 2019 after two crashes that killed 346 people.

'We'll have to further assess size of workforce'

The company said it is still carrying out layoffs outlined earlier this year, and Calhoun said on Wednesday that the reduction in aeroplane production and lower airline demand for Boeing services "means we'll have to further assess the size of our workforce."

About 19,000 employees will leave this year, including 6,000 who left by June 30, Boeing said. The Chicago-based company had 161,100 workers at the start of the year. Calhoun said the defence unit is hiring, and Boeing still expects a net workforce reduction of around 10%, or 16,000 people, by year-end.

The second quarter would have been worse for Boeing if not for its defence and space business, which depends on contracts with governments and has been largely insulated from the pandemic. Revenue in that business was flat with a year ago.

(With AP inputs)