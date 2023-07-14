Burberry Reports 18% Surge In Q1 Sales As China's Economy Continues To Recover

British luxury fashion brand Burberry on Friday reported an 18 per cent rise in its first-quarter comparable store sales, in line with market expectations attributing to the continued recovery in China.

Sales in mainland China, its biggest market, were up 46 per cent in the 13 weeks to July 1, reflecting the country's emergence from COVID-19 lockdowns last year.

Declining sales in the US

The FTSE 100 group's trading statement said that sales in Europe rose 17 per cent but the Americas remained a weak spot, with quarterly sales down 8 per cent , broadly in line with the previous quarter.

CEO Jonathan Akeroyd said outerwear and leather goods were performing well and he was excited about new products from designer Daniel Lee arriving in stores in September.

Lee, who joined in September, unveiled his debut collection at London Fashion Week in February.

Like-for-like leather goods sales increased 13 per cent , with women's bags, especially the Frances shapes and vintage Burberry check performing well, the company said.

The 167-year-old business, known for its trench coats, reiterated its guidance for the 2024 financial year of low double-digit revenue growth.